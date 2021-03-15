No place for 'outsiders' in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee will become Chief Minister for third time: Abhishek

Kolkata: Stating that Trinamool Congress (TMC) "will not bow down before BJP, Delhi and outsiders", President of the party's youth wing Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said: "Mamata Banerjee will become the Chief Minister again and Trinamool Congress will form government for the third consecutive term in the state."



"We will not bow down before BJP, Delhi and outsiders. This is the takeaway for all of us from today's meeting. At the same time we will not leave an inch of space to CPI(M), BJP and Congress. We have to give a tough fight for the next 50 years keeping the same in mind. There is no place for "outsiders" in Bengal. Trinamool Congress will only form government for the third consecutive term with the blessings of people," Abhishek Banerjee said followed by his slogan "Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chae".

He was speaking near Gandhi Statue on Mayo Road from where the march to pay homage to martyrs of Nandigram started and the party supremo led the rally in a wheelchair.

He said: "Our slogan ahead of the 2011 Assembly election was 'Badla Noe Badil Chai' as we always support peace instead of any untoward incident. Today too the people of Bengal want peace and not riots.

Stating that the zeal of Trinamool Congress supremo has doubled the enthusiasm of party workers as she is initiating her poll campaign within four days of the Nandigram incident despite pain in her injured leg, he said: "Bhanga Paeyi Khela Hobe, Bhanga Payei Jeta Hobe, Bhanga Payei Abar Nabanna Dakhol Hobe."

"We told her that you still have pain in your leg. It would be difficult for you to take part in the rally. She said it does not matter to her as she gives more importance to the sufferings of people. I will attend the rally in wheelchair and this marks the beginning of her poll campaign as she will be holding a series of back-to-back public meetings in Purulia, Jhargram, East and West Midnapore in the next few days," he said.

He marched in the 4.5 km long procession from Gandhi Statue on Mayo Road to Hazra along with other senior leaders of his party and lakhs of workers and supporters taking part in the same.

In a Facebook post paying tribute to the martyrs of Nandigram he stated that "Bhulte Pari Nijer Naam, Bhulbo Nako Nandigram (Can forget own name, but never forget Nandigram)".