'No patient went missing from hosps in Diamond Harbour due to Abhishek's tireless efforts'

KOLKATA: Diamond Harbour is now the only town with no incidents of patients going missing from hospitals and this has become possible due to the relentless efforts by the MP Abhishek Banerjee. All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on its twitter handle expressed gratitude to Banerjee for the outstanding achievement.



"All thanks to our National Gen Sec & Hon'ble MP Shri @abhishekaitc, Diamond Harbour has emerged as the ONLY TOWN with no incidents of patients going missing from hospitals. This was possible only because of his tireless efforts and close monitoring!" AITC tweeted.

As per a report of the state health department, Diamond Harbour town in South 24-Parganas district has now zero patients in the missing category. Murshidabad, East Medinipur, Nadia, Malda and North Dinajpur are five districts where the number of such patients has increased.

It may also be mentioned here that, during Covid times, Diamond Harbour became a model as increased testing brought down the positivity rate.

The number of daily tests was higher in Diamond Harbour compared to other areas when Covid infection was at its peak.

MP Abhishek Banerjee gave special emphasis on various social aspects so that people don't face any difficulties while availing various services.