'No patient went missing from hosps in Diamond Harbour due to Abhishek's tireless efforts'
KOLKATA: Diamond Harbour is now the only town with no incidents of patients going missing from hospitals and this has become possible due to the relentless efforts by the MP Abhishek Banerjee. All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on its twitter handle expressed gratitude to Banerjee for the outstanding achievement.
"All thanks to our National Gen Sec & Hon'ble MP Shri @abhishekaitc, Diamond Harbour has emerged as the ONLY TOWN with no incidents of patients going missing from hospitals. This was possible only because of his tireless efforts and close monitoring!" AITC tweeted.
As per a report of the state health department, Diamond Harbour town in South 24-Parganas district has now zero patients in the missing category. Murshidabad, East Medinipur, Nadia, Malda and North Dinajpur are five districts where the number of such patients has increased.
It may also be mentioned here that, during Covid times, Diamond Harbour became a model as increased testing brought down the positivity rate.
The number of daily tests was higher in Diamond Harbour compared to other areas when Covid infection was at its peak.
MP Abhishek Banerjee gave special emphasis on various social aspects so that people don't face any difficulties while availing various services.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
New rules under PESA Act implemented in Chhattisgarh9 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Govt nod for Corbevax as booster for adults vaccinated with...9 Aug 2022 7:39 PM GMT
Heavy rain batters Odisha amid depression, more showers likely9 Aug 2022 7:39 PM GMT
Nitish to become CM, Tejashwi his deputy9 Aug 2022 7:36 PM GMT
Maha CM expands 2-member Cabinet, 18 ministers sworn in9 Aug 2022 7:35 PM GMT