No. of traffic violation cases dip over past few yrs: Report

KOLKATA: The annual review report of Kolkata Traffic Police indicates that the number of traffic rules violation cases in the city has gone down significantly in the past few years.



Though some specific rules are being violated frequently, cops are quite confident about preventing the traffic norms violation through mass awareness and prosecution.

According to the report, in 2018, a total of 55,67,219 motorists were prosecuted by the police including 17,79,311 compound cases and 37,35,351 citation cases through surveillance cameras along with a few other rule violations.

The figure went down to 50,13,431 in 2019 and 24,87,530 in 2020.

Though the figures again went up slightly with 29,64,809 cases in 2021, Kolkata Traffic Police is confident that the number will be brought down by the end of 2022.

A graph chart in the report shows that the number of signal violation cases has gone down compared to the record of 2019 and 2020.

In 2019, 2,04,631 motorists were prosecuted for signal. The figure gone down to 1,65,035 in 2020 and 1,46,822 in 2021.

The prosecutions through enforcer cameras from the Traffic Control Room (TCR) also recorded lowest number of cases in the past four years.

While 19,65,181 motorists were prosecuted through the surveillance cameras in 2017, the figure went up to 21,23,375 in 2018.

The figures went down slightly in 2019 with 21,18,330 cases. But in 2020 the

figure drastically gone down to 7,36,190 and 6,74,794 in 2021. Police sources informed that the mass awareness campaigns and 'Safe Drive Save Life' campaign has done the job.