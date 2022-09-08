No. of patients admitted in hosps with dengue crosses 300-mark

kolkata: The number of patients admitted to various government hospitals with dengue jumped to 332. According to the Health department, the number of dengue cases is still higher in the districts like Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Murshidabad and Jalpaiguri.



Health officials said that various pockets in those districts have been infected. As a result, dengue cases are mostly found in those pockets only and not through the entire district.

After being alerted by the state government, various civic bodies of Howrah, North 24-Parganas and other districts started a special anti-dengue drive in the affected pockets. The civic officials while conducting surveillance in various places found that there is lack of awareness among the people about how to protect themselves from being affected. Health workers from Howrah Municipal Corporation conducted an anti-dengue drive in various wards on Tuesday and destroyed mosquito larva in different places.

Howrah Municipal Corporation has formed a special team which will visit various wards in the next one month.

Various municipalities have been asked to keep rapid action teams so that they can quickly go to the places where suspected cases are reported from.

The health workers under various municipalities have been asked to visit individual houses and housing complexes to examine the overhead tanks and underground reservoirs. North 24-Parganas district administration has taken up a massive anti-dengue drive as precautionary measures. All the municipalities and Panchayat functionaries have been instructed to undertake various campaigns to combat dengue and other mosquitoes-borne diseases.

The district administration is also organising awareness campaigns and urging people to ensure that there are no empty cups, broken furniture and other used materials kept on the rooftop or in nearby areas.

Similarly, the authorities of schools and other educational institutions, central and state government offices have been urged to clear the roofs regularly.

A senior Health department official said that as many as 232 dengue positive cases were found across the state on Tuesday.