No. of new cases in state ebb for 4th day in a row

Kolkata: The daily Covid infection curve in Bengal has been on the decline for four consecuitive days with 9,191 fresh cases being reported on Saturday.



Single-day Covid infection remained at 9,154 on Friday. On Thursday the figure stood at 10,959 while on Wednesday the state logged 11,447 new Covid cases.

The total number of infected cases reached 19,58,265 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 18,14,306 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. The positivity rate also dropped to 11.13 per cent on Saturday from what stood at 12.58 per cent on Friday. The number of fatalities on Friday jumped to 37 from what stood at 35 on Thursday. The figure stood at 37 on Thursday.

Kolkata once again registered the highest daily Covid infection among all other districts on Saturday with 1,489 new cases being reported, followed by North 24-Parganas with 1,360 fresh cases. Kolkata on Friday saw 1,375 fresh cases while North 24-Parganas registered 1,317 new cases on Thursday. Around 518 new cases were found in Birbhum on Saturday and 731 in South 24-Parganas.

Kolkata and Howrah have registered 7 fatalities each on Friday while Hooghly has seen 4 deaths. South 24-Parganas has seen 3 deaths, Hooghly 4, East Burdwan 2, East Midnapore and West Midnapore 1 each, Birbhum 3, Nadia 1, North Dinajpur 1, Jalpaiguri 1.

Bengal on Saturday administered 36,045 booster or precautionary doses of Covid vaccine on the health professionals, front-line workers and senior citizens. As many as 46,860 doses have been administered on youths in the age group 15-18. Bengal has cumulatively administered over 11.79 crore doses so far in Bengal since the immunization drive began out of which around 7,36,095 doses were administered on Thursday.

The total number of infected cases in Kolkata so far reached 4,39,592. Out of this, around 4,00,745 people have already been discharged from hospitals. Around 5,464 people have so far died due to Covid in Kolkata till date.

The occupancy of Covid beds jumped to 5.67 per cent from what stood at 5.65 percent on Friday. The figure stood at 5.40 percent on Friday.

The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.04 per cent. State registered the discharge rate at 92.65 percent on Saturday. Around 82,564 samples were tested across the state on Saturday. State has so far carried out 2,27,06,510 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 31:69 on Saturday.