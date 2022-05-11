No. of new cases goes up to 46; CM may hold meet

kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to hold a review meeting with the health secretary, chief medical officer of health in the districts and also the district magistrates on Wednesday regarding Covid situation. Cyclone-related issues may also find place during the meeting convened by the Chief Minister.



Incidentally, daily Covid cases have gone up to 46 on Tuesday from what stood at 21 on Monday. The figure stood at 51 on Sunday and at 39 on Saturday. Covid positivity rate in the state has gone up in May compared to the numbers recorded in April.

State on Tuesday registered a positive rate at 0.68 per cent. The figure on Monday remained at 0.49 per cent. Covid positivity rate stood at 0.63 per cent on Sunday. The figure stood at 0.49 per cent on Saturday. According to Covid statistics, on April 19, Covid positivity rate in the state was registered at 0.25 per cent while on April 20, the figure further jumped at 0.28 per cent and the figure again dropped to 0.27 per cent on April 21.

Experts have, however, urged people not to panic even if the positivity rate is on the higher side compared to the figures in the previous month.

Fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent over a period of five weeks while the recovery rate stands at 98.93 per cent. Bengal has been registering no change in the recovery rate for the past many days. The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,97,026. State has so far registered 20,18,646 infected cases till Tuesday.

As many as 2,51,29,158 samples have been examined so far across the state including 6,730 which were done on Tuesday. The number of daily Covid tests has gone down ever since the infection came under control.

No Covid death occurred on Monday as well. Around 21,203 people have so far died in the state due to Covid. Around 40,439 vaccine doses have been administered across Bengal on Tuesday. Around 72,320,583 first doses of vaccine have been cumulatively administered in the state so far while 61,848,133 second doses have been administered.