No. of new cases dips to 443

Kolkata: Daily Covid infection in the state dropped to 443 in Bengal on Saturday On the day of Sashthi the daily infection remained at 606.



State registered around 7,445 active Covid cases on Friday.

As many as 501 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals.

The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.33 percent.

Around 10 people died of Covid in the state on Saturay.

The total number of infected people has reached 15,79,906 so far.

Out of this, around 15,53,498 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals.

Around 18,963 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 2.90 per cent on Saturday.

The positivity rate remained at 2.333 per cent on Saturday while the fatality rate in Bengal registered at 1.20

per cent.

Around 91 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas on Friday while in Kolkata the number was registered at 108.

South 24-Parganas has seen 20 new cases, Hooghly 43 and Howrah 32, Darjeeling 19, Nadia 22, while Jalpaiguri reported at 14 fresh cases.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,86,50,035 Covid sample tests out of which around 19,018 tests were done on Friday.

Kolkata has registered 1 Covid death on Saturday, South 24-Parganas 1, Howrah 1, North 24 Parganas 4 and Nadia 2.

Meanwhile, Bengal has administered 5,98,040 doses on Saturday taking the total doses administered so far in Bengal to 6,62,07,064.

On Friday, over 38,428 doses were administered while on Saturday the number had however shot up across the state.