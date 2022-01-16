No. of new cases dips in city; state reports 39 more deaths in a day

Kolkata: Bengal witnessed a slight drop in daily Covid infection on Saturday with 19,064 news cases being detected. The number of daily infected cases stood at 22,645 on Friday.



The total number of infected cases reached 18,82,761 in Bengal so far. Out of this around 17,07,333 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery.

Fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.07 on Saturday. The positivity rate also dropped to 29.52 per cent on Saturday from what stood at 31.14 per cent on Friday. The recovery rate in the state remained at 90.68 percent on Saturday. The number of fatalities on Saturday jumped to 39 from 28 fatalities which were reported on Friday. The total death toll has gone up to 20,052 on Saturday.

Kolkata on Friday registered 4,831 new Covid cases and the total number of infected cases in the city so far reached 4,24,838. Out of this, around 3,68,536 people have already been discharged from hospitals. Around 12 people died of Covid in Kolkata on Saturday. Around 5,401 people have so far died due to Covid in Kolkata till date. North 24-parganas registered 3,496 fresh cases on Saturday. The total infected cases so far in North 24-Parganas has gone up to 3,82,659 out of which around 3,48,056 patients have been released from the hospitals after being recovered. South 24-Parganas has seen 1,282 new cases on Saturday, Howrah 1,003, Hooghly 1,072, West Burdwan 857, Birbhum 800, Nadia 739.

Around 64,572 samples were tested across the state on Saturday. The health department increased the number of daily sample tests as there has been a surge in Covid cases recently. State has so far carried out 2,22,73,322 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 58:42 on Saturday.

North 24-Parganas has seen 10 Covid deaths on Saturday, South 24-Parganas and Howrah have seen 2 deaths each. Hooghly and West Burdwan have seen 3 each. East Burdwan saw 1 death on Saturday, Purulia 2, North Dinajpur 2, Birbhum 1 and Coochbehar 1.

The occupancy of Covid beds in the state stood at 6.55 percent on Saturday. There are around 11,507 beds in Safe Homes. The number of people currently in home isolation stood at 1,51,584 on Saturday.