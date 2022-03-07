No. of new cases dips below 100 for 2nd time in one week

Kolkata: Single-day infection on Sunday dropped below 100 on Sunday. This is for the second time in the past one week the state has seen the daily infection going below 100. Around 90 fresh Covid cases have been reported across the state on Sunday. After more than one-and-a-half years, Bengal on February 28 had registered the lowest number of daily Covid cases at 89.



Daily fatality was registered at 2 on Sunday. State witnessed zero fatality in the past four days.

The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 21,210 on Sunday. Occupancy in Covid beds on Sunday stood at 0.18 per cent from what stood at 0.23 on Saturday.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 17 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020. State on Sunday registered the positivity rate at 0.42 per cent from what stood at 0.44 per cent on Saturday. The figure stood at 0.52 per cent on Friday and 0.54 percent on Thursday. Around 138 patients have been released from various hospitals on Sunday after their recovery. Single-day cases in Kolkata remained at 14 cases on Sunday. Around 18 new cases have been registered in North 25 Parganas while that in South 24 Parganas the figure remained at 9. The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,03,113. Out of this, around 3,97,514 have already been released.

Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,47,186 Covid infected cases. As many as 4,41,244 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals. The number of fatalities that occurred in the city so far reached 5,656.The total number of infected cases reached 20,15,862 in Bengal so far. Around 1,509 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Sunday while 140 patients are in hospitals.

Around 4 patients are in Safe Homes.

The cumulative vaccination till Sunday stood at 12.99 crore.