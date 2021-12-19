No. of new cases dip to 556; flyer from Nigeria tests +ve

Kolkata: Single-day Covid cases dropped to 556 on Saturday from what stood at 580 on Friday. State has reported 8 Covid deaths on Saturday while the figure on Friday remained at 7.



Meanwhile, a 69-year-old man who had returned from Nigeria on December 12 with some mild symptoms tested positive for Covid on December 14. He was admitted to a private hospital in the city. His sample will be sent for genome sequencing on Monday. His wife who came along with him tested negative for Covid. Patient's driver and another person have been tracked and they will undergo Covid tests on Sunday.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,26,511 on Saturday out of which 15,99,350 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Friday went up to 1.45 percent from 1.44 percent on Friday. Around 38,346 samples were tested across the state on Saturday. State has so far carried out 2,09,67,653 sample tests.

The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 51:49 on Saturday. The number of active Covid cases in the state dropped to 7,501 on Saturday from what stood at 7,513 on Friday.

As many as 560 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.33 percent on Saturday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State jumped to 1.73 percent on Saturday from what stood at 1.62 percent on Friday.

As many as 19,660 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Saturday. Kolkata has registered 3 Covid deaths on Saturday, North 24 Parganas 3, Nadia 2.

A total 3,32,084 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,24,521 people were already discharged from the hospitals.

North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 3,35,301 infected cases till Saturday out of which 3,28,959 patients have been released.