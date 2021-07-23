No. of fresh cases dip to 793; 13 deaths reported in a day

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection has dropped to 793 on Thursday from what stood at 869 on Wednesday. The recovery rate has reached 98.01 percent whereas the fatality rate stands at 1.19 percent for the past few days.



The total tally of infected people has reached 15,21,261 so far. Out of this, as many as 14,91,016 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 966 people were discharged from different hospitals on Wednesday after they recovered.

The number of single day fatalities again jumped up to 13 on Thursday from 6 on Wednesday. As many as 18,040 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

The number of active cases on Thursday has gone down to 12,205 from 12,391 on Wednesday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.81 on Thursday.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 4.28.

Kolkata has registered 4 Covid death on Thursday which is a little jump compared to the figures registered in the past few days.

North 24-Parganas has seen 3 new deaths. South 24-Parganas has seen 1, Hooghly 2, East Midnapore 1, Nadia 1 and Jalpaiguri 1. North 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours has registered 92 fresh cases on Wednesday while Kolkata has seen 57. South 24-Parganas has seen 41 new Covid cases, Hooghly 31 and Howrah 49.

The total death toll in Kolkata has so far remained at 4,963 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,548 people so far.

Health department has so far done 3,99,394 tele-psychological counselling in the state.

Around 707 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours.

Health department has so far addressed 20,34,457 general queries so far out of which 3,019 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours.

Telemedicine consultations have been given to 1,771 people on Wednesday and around 8,08,953 people have so far received telemedicine consultations till date.

As many as 2,13,692 people have been vaccinated across the state on Thursday. Bengal has cumulatively vaccinated around 2,69,92,039 crore people cumulatively till Thursdsday.

On Wednesday, the state had vaccinated 88,845 people across Bengal.