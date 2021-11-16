No. of fresh cases dip to 782, positivity rate stands at 2.88%

Kolkata: After remaining on a higher side for the past couple of days, the Covid curve in Bengal went down on Monday with 782 fresh cases being reported while on Sunday the figure stood at 875. On Saturday, the state witnessed 872 cases. The number of fatalities further dropped to 5 on Monday from 7 on Sunday.



The number of infections in Kolkata in a single day has gone down to 216 on Monday from what remained at 238 on Sunday. North 24-Parganas has also seen a drop in daily case loads on Monday. Around 123 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Monday while 140 cases were recorded on Sunday. A total 3,25,775 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,18,41 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,31,364 infected cases till date out of which 3,25,113 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 77 new cases on Monday, Hooghly 67, Howrah 65, Darjeeling 32, Nadia 34.

Active Covid cases in the state have also gone up to 8,047 on Monday. As many as 792 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.29 percent. As many as 19,319 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The total number of infected people in the state so far has reached 16,04,975. Out of this, around 15,77,609 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remained at 2.69 on Monday with the positivity rate standing at 2.88 per cent.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,97,63,696 Covid sample tests out of which around 27,115 tests were done on Monday. Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, West Burdwan and Nadia have seen 1 death each.

As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. As many as 4,139 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Monday. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,59,009 people so far out of which 1,255 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 290 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,53,676 till Monday.