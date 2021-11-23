No. of fresh cases dip to 615; 14 fatalities reported in past 24 hrs

Kolkata: Bengal has seen a substantial drop in Covid infections on Monday as around 615 fresh cases were found while the figure on Sunday remained at 727. On Saturday, the state had witnessed around 725 fresh cases. After about 14 days the daily infection dropped below the 650 mark, on November 8, state saw 603 daily cases following which the Covid curve again went up.



The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,10,460 on Monday out of which 15,83,118 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal again crossed 2 percent on Monday. State registered a positive rate at 2.34 per cent on Monday while the figure remained at 1.82 on Saturday. Around 26,306 samples were tested across the state on Monday. State has so far carried out 2,00,35,583 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 64:36 on Monday. Single day Covid fatalities slightly went up on Monday as 14 deaths were reported on Monday from 7 on Sunday. The figure remained at 12 on Saturday and 9 on Friday. As many as 19,397 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Monday.

Active Covid cases in the state have gone down to 7,945 on Monday from what was recorded at 8,020 on Sunday. As many as 676 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.30 percent. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remained at 2.66 on Monday.

The number of infections in Kolkata in a single day has gone down to 173 on Monday from 213 on Sunday. Around 138 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Monday. A total 3,27,306 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,19,910 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,32,344 infected cases till date out of which 3,26,044 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 51 new cases on Monday, Hooghly 49, Howrah 37, Darjeeling 14, Nadia 18.

Kolkata has seen 5 Covid deaths on Monday while North 24-Parganas has seen 4, Hooghly 1, Howrah 1, West Burdwan 1 and Nadia 2.