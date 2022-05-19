No. of fatal accidents in city dips to 185 in 2021: Report

Kolkata: Several steps taken by the Kolkata Police helped to bring down the number of fatal accidents in the city.



During 2020 the number of fatal accidents was 192 in which 201 people were killed. In 2021, the number of fatal accidents gone down to 185 in which 196 people were killed.

On Wednesday, Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Vineet Kumar Goyal published the Annual Review report 2021 of Kolkata Traffic Police and said that compared to the fatal accidents since 2016, the number has gone down significantly.

"The number of fatal accidents in 2016 was around 420. In 2021 the number gone down to 196. We are constantly improving the traffic management system as well," Goyal said.

Commissioner further informed that compared to the metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai, the number of road traffic accidents including the fatal ones Kolkata is in a far better position.

As per the report published by the Kolkata Police, 1239 people were killed in 1206 accidents in Delhi. In Chennai, 994 people were killed in 972 accidents and in Mumbai 387 people became the victim of road traffic accidents in 376 accidents during 2021.

Commissioner also informed that the Kolkata Traffic Police is going through a process to automate and optimize the signaling system to reduce the time of traveling.