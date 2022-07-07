No. of Covid patients getting admitted in CCU on the rise

Kolkata: The number of Covid patients getting admitted to the critical care units of various hospitals in one the rise. According to the health department data, out of over 400 Covid patients undergoing treatment in different hospitals, nearly around 150 patients are in critical care units. Nearly 100 patients are requiring oxygen support.



As the number of patients in critical care units going up, there has been a growing demand for oxygen.

The elderly people who have comorbidities are turning critical after being infected with Covid. Various government hospitals are making arrangements for extra oxygen cylinders.

It may be mentioned here that Beliaghata ID Hospital has recently written to the state health department urging for better infrastructure in the hospital to handle if there is any further wave in the state. According to sources, many of the Covid patients in Beliaghata ID Hospital are critical.

The hospital has also sought for extra doctors to combat the situation. Mostly comorbid patients are turning critical.

According to the experts, many of the Covid infected patients are developing serious infections in their lungs.

The symptoms of the people getting infected now are very much similar to those who were infected with Delta variant during the

second wave.

With the number of cases going up, the State health department has already directed various hospitals to admit suspected Covid patients if high fever lasts for more than two days along with respiratory distress and coughing.

If the oxygen level in blood drops below 94 per cent, the patients can also be

admitted.

Elderly people with various comorbidities must be admitted to hospital, state health department directives said.

State health department has already issued an advisory giving a detailed outline regarding how to combat the situation as the Covid cases are on the rise.

The department has urged the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

It has also said that a door to door vaccination campaign can be conducted to make people aware.