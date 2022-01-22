No. of containment zones come down to 18 from 29

Kolkata: The number of containment zones in Kolkata saw a significant dip from 29 to 18 on Friday with Borough X that had 12 C zones currently having five such zones. The number of such zones was 29 just on Wednesday.



11/A & 11/B Selimpur By Lane, 330 Jodhpur Park, 463 Lake Gardens, 1/260 Jodhpur Park, C50/1, Lake Gardens, 7B North Road and A/81 Lake Gardens all located under Lake police station area under Borough X have shed off its containment tag.

However, the 16 addresses in Block O, 11 in Block B, 22 in Block G in New Alipore area, 17C Kalibari Lane in Jadavpur and 5/58 Netaji Nagar (2nd floor) are some of the addresses that continue to be under containment.

The posh Genexx Valley apartment in Joka under Borough XVI that alone had five containment zones has also shed its containment tag.

However, Borough VII has emerged as a cause of concern with five new addresses coming under containment that includes 6/1C, Middleton Street, 2/1/1B, Bright Street, 6A Ironside Road and 22 Ballygunge Park Road and five flats at Silver Spring located in the Tangra area on EM Bypass.

Three new addresses in Borough VIII — that includes ground floor flat of 42, Ballygunge Circular Road, two flats located on the 7th floor and 1st floors of 118, Southern Avenue and a single flat at 117, Southern Avenue have come under containment. The single flat at 7B, Elgin Road and Prabhaniketan apartment at 13, Gurusaday Dutta Road continue to be under containment.

The Active Acres apartment under Borough VII that had multiple flats under containment has shed its tag along with the address at 47, Christopher Road.

The containment zone in Borough III has also dropped from 4 to 3 while both the C zones under Borough VI have shed their C zone tag. The total number of Covid-affected cases in Kolkata has also dipped from 2154 to 1375 since Wednesday. The number had shot up to 7000 only 10 days back.