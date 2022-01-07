'No. of buyers allowed in a market at a time should be equal to number of shops'

KOLKATA: Mayor Firhad Hakim on Thursday asked Police Commissioner Vineet Goyel to take necessary measures to regulate the entry of buyers inside the markets in the city.



The total number of customers allowed inside market at a time should be equal to the number of shops in the market.

For example, if total number of shops in a particular market is 100 then this number of buyers will be allowed at a time. The next batch of buyers will be allowed in phases after at least some of the customers come out.

State Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi held a high level virtual meeting with Hakim and other senior officials of KMC on the COVID-19 situation in the city. Commissioner Goyal and other senior Kolkata Police officials also attended in online mode as did senior officials of state Health department.

The measures will help in avoiding gathering at market places and maintain physical distancing.

49 persons have been admitted at two of the three safe homes that have already been operationalised.

MP Santanu Sen who is also an advisor to KMC's Health department visited the safe home at Harekrishna Seth Lane in ward 2 in Sinthi area and took stock of the arrangements.