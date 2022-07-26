No. of BJP workers in state dropped drastically since 2021 polls, says BJP leader

KOLKATA: A state BJP leader admitted that the number of workers across the state has drastically fallen since 2021 Assembly election.



Amitava Chaterjee, state general secretary (organisation), admitted in presence of central leaders that there are about 300 to 500 workers per district as on date.

A senior party leader said a meeting was held in the National library auditorium on Saturday to discuss the strength of the districts and the road map to be followed during 2023 Panchayat election. Amit Malviya presided over the meeting.

Infuriated over the poor show of strength, the central leadership has instructed to set up Mandal Committees comprising 61 members and women and youth committees comprising 21 members. Chatterjee further admitted that in many mandalas committees could not be set up due to shortage of workers.

It was learnt that the district presidents protested when Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, organising district president of Nadia south unit told Malviya that in Nadia there are about 5000 to 7000 workers. The district presidents said he was not telling the truth and had fudged the figure to impress Malviya.

To control the situation, Chatterjee gave the real picture. He said that after the results of 2021 Assembly election was announced there had been a flight of workers to Trinamool.

Also, many old timers are not coming to the party office. Malviya has instructed to boost up the workers and organise movements.

The BJP central leadership is struggling to rope in observers for Bengal with no central leader willing to take up the responsibility of the saffron party's observer.

Recently, Sunil Deodhar who has been one of the major architects of BJPs victory at Tripura was asked to take up responsibility of Bengal.According to BJP sources, he was asked to do so considering the fact that there are some similar characteristics associated with Bengal but Deodhar has outrightly refused. The state leadership had asked for full time observer for the state soon after the Assembly elections