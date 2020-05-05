No more active Coronavirus cases reported from Darjeeling

Darjeeling: With the discharge of the nurse's husband and her two-year-old son on Sunday evening, there are no Covid-19 active cases from Darjeeling district.



On Monday, there were 8 positive patients in the Covid-19 hospital (Dr. Chang's Hospital) in Siliguri. Out of the eight, two are from Malda; four from Alipurduar; a doctor of NBMCH who is from Kolkata and an ambulance driver who has just returned from Chennai.

There are 16 patients at the DESUN Hospital which is the Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) hospital. "Their swabs have been sent for testing and their reports are expected by Tuesday morning," stated Dr Kaushik Samajdar, Super, NBMCH.

The Super stated that with Covid-19 positive patients no longer being treated at the NBMCH, non-Covid-19 cases have started returning to the hospital.

"The number of patients in the OPD has also increased. We request all to visit the hospital in case of illness. We are taking all the necessary precautions. There is no need to panic.

Surgeries including cold surgeries and emergency

surgeries are being conducted.

The very fact that all the people including nurses who came in contact with the two Covid-19 patients, who died at the NBMCH, have all been cured. This in itself is a very

positive indication" added the Super.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team, camping in Siliguri returned to Delhi on Monday.

Talking about their observations, team leader Vineet Joshi said, "Lockdown has to be improved along with public awareness. Enforcement on the ground level needs to be done. It has also come to our notice that truck movement at the

Indo-Bangla border at Fulbari has been stopped by the state government without any

written order. We will give a report to the Central government."