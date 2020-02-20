No mercy will be shown to those adopting unfair means: Partha

Kolkata: Stating that strict legal steps will be taken against those trying to use unfair means while appearing in Madhyamik examinations, the state Education minister Partha Chatterjee on Thursday said that some quarters are purposefully engaging one or two people to hamper the first big examinations in which the students of Bengal are appearing.



Urging all not to get trapped by any misinformation, he said: "We would like to say that no mercy will be shown. Legal steps will be taken as per the cyber crime laws. This time no one will be spared. Not only will they be barred from appearing in examination next year, but they may face more stringent punishment so that such activities get checked completely."

"It was noticed in the past two days that some persons are trying to distract students and their guardians. It is taking place mainly through social media. I would like to say that it is a conspiracy," Chatterjee said, adding that as per the report he received, as many as 19 were caught on the first day of the examination for entering examination centres with mobile phones.

Some were even caught using fake roll numbers, which happened in examination centres including Bajora High School in West Burdwan and ACM High School in West Midnapore. Meanwhile, on the second day, five were caught using mobile phones.

They were trying to send photographs of the question paper through WhatsApp to a particular number. Most students who were caught are external candidates and mostly from Malda, he said.

"Since probe is taking place we are not giving out more details," he added and further said that the Geography question paper that appeared on social media as a "leaked one", was not the actual one.

"We have got five names against whom strict measures will be taken," said Chatterjee, adding that all authorities are maintaining strict vigil.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited an examination centre at Hazra Road and spoke with the examinees and their guardians just before the start of the examination.

She asked the students about how they had fared in Bengali and English examinations that were held on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. She also asked them the date of their Mathematics examination and the students informed her that it is scheduled on Saturday. Banerjee wished everyone the best of luck and advised the students to concentrate on their studies.