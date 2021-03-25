'No Mask, No Metro' campaign launched

KOLKATA: In a bid to educate commuters to use mask for protecting themselves from Coronavirus, Kolkata Metro Railway has launched an awareness campaign (No Mask, No Metro) at stations and trains.

"RPF personnel and other Metro staff have been going from station to station to check whether the commuters are following the basic COVID-19 norms of wearing mask inside the station premises and trains," said an official.

He reiterated that station staffs are educating commuters about the right ways to use mask and requested them not to enter in Metro premises without any mask or improperly wearing masks. The campaign is also being conducted on-board. "Announcements are being made through mouth hailers and Public Address System so that commuters follow the basic rules strictly," pointed out the official.