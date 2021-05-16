No Madhyamik & HS exams in June, schedule to come later

KOLKATA: The state government on Saturday announced that Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations in the state would not be held in June. The schedule of the examinations will be announced by the state Education department in due course after consultation with the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education.



"It has been decided that there will be neither Madhyamik nor Higher Secondary Education in the month of June. The preparations needed for conducting the examination cannot be taken up in the current Corona pandemic situation. The Education department will discuss with the concerned board and council and announce the time frame of the examinations later. However, the students and the parents will get reasonable time from the announcement and scheduling of the examinations so that there is no inconvenience," said Alapan Bandyopadhyay, state Chief Secretary.

As per earlier schedule, Madhyamik was slated to be held from June 1 to June 10 while the Higher Secondary examination was scheduled from June 15 to July 2.

The Higher Secondary council in April had announced that the Class XII examinations would be held at respective schools this year deviating from the usual practice of holding examinations in distant centres .

"We welcome the decision taken by the state government. We request the state Education department to bring out a notification at an earliest regarding the probable dates for holding both Secondary and Higher Secondary examinations. Test examinations have not been held. So, we appeal for holding both the examinations at home centres," Chandan Maity, the state General Secretary of Society for Headmasters' and Headmistress' said.