'No liquor to be served at all 9 bars till probe ends'

KOLKATA: The Excise Directorate has put a restriction on serving liquor at all nine bars in a five-star hotel on Park Street till the ongoing inquiry ends.



This comes as fallout of the incident in which the police arrested 37 people, for holding a party defying Covid protocols, late on Saturday night from the Park Hotel.

A case has already been started under Excise Act to probe into the incident. A notice has been served to the authorities to ensure that there is no service of liquor offered at the bars till the inquiry gets completed.

Already a team of officers of the directorate visited the hotel on Monday. In the inquiry, it would be found out whether the liquor was served violating the set norms. It would be probed whether liquor was served in the lawn, lobby or any other common place violating the set norms. The officers would be going through footages of surveillance cameras to find out the same.

The police had also sent a letter to the Excise Commissioner to verify whether there was any violation as per the Excise Act during the party defying Covid protocols.

Some employees of the hotel including the floor manager would be visiting the city police's headquarters at Lalbazar as they have been summoned in this connection. Concerned officers of the Anti-Rowdy Section of the city police's Detective Department would be questioning them to get more details on how such a party had been allowed to organise and continue till late

night.

Police are also looking into the possibilities of activities of drug peddling rackets with such parties being organised.