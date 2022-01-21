No lights or music on long-distance trains after 10 pm: Rlys

KOLKATA: Indian Railways has come up with few norms to be followed strictly on long-distance trains to make the journeys less arduous for passengers.



One should not play music after 10 pm in train to ensure elderly passengers are not inconvenienced. Lights should also be switched off after 10 pm. According to sources, the initiative comes a week after a high-level meeting was conducted by senior officials of the Zonal Railways and the Railway Board. The Zonal Railways has been instructed by the Railway Board to follow the guidelines after complaints were received from senior citizens, specially abled, sick, women about co-passengers talking loudly inside coaches and causing problems to other travellers.

Railway Board and other officials of the Railway ministry have urged the Zonal Railways to lay emphasis on the aspects of discipline. The on-board railway staff have been asked to have enough etiquettes while catering to the passengers. This apart, the Railway employees, including ticket checkers, caterers, security personnel have been instructed to be courteous with the passengers.