No leads yet from 2 suspected Al-Qaeda terrorists

Kolkata: The two suspected Al-Qaeda terrorists who were arrested by the Special task Force (STF) of the state police are being interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other intelligence units.



For the past few days, intelligence agencies of the Indian Armed Forces along with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other intelligence agencies are interrogating the two suspects but haven't found anything yet.

According to sources, despite repeated attempts by several intelligence agencies, the duo, identified as Abdur Raqib Sarkar alias Habibullah and Kazi Ehsanullah alias Hasan, have not revealed anything. Observing their body language, it is suspected that the arrested persons have been trained by professional trainers on maintaining their cool and staying silent in the event of an interrogation.

So far, the STF had managed to unearth that the two terrorists used to work under Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent.

On August 17, the duo was arrested by the STF on the basis of a tip-off. Sarkar was supposed to meet someone in the Shasan area of North 24-Parganas. STF officials kept a strict watch on Sarkar till he met Ehsanullah and then surrounded them when they were busy talking to each other.