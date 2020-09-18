No hosp can refuse to admit Covid patients if beds are available: HC

Kolkata: Observing that no hospital can refuse to admit a Covid patient if beds for such patients are available, the High Court has given liberty to the petitioners in a PIL to draw the attention of the West Bengal Health Regulatory Commission if they have concrete instance of such refusal.

In a judgement on a PIL alleging refusal of admission of Covid patients (whether detected or suspected) by hospitals in some cases, a division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee said the primary object of a hospital, be it government or private, should be to render healthcare to those who are in need of it. "The refusal on the part of a hospital to do so without valid reason, e.g., non-availability of beds, will amount to a culpable breach of the fundamental duty of a medical institution," the bench said. It said that in case the petitioners have a concrete instance of any hospital denying admission to a Covid patient despite beds being available, the petitioners will be at liberty to draw the same to the notice of the Commission.