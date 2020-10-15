No govt premises can be used to hold religious functions, it's illegal: TMC

Kolkata: Saugata Roy, Trinamool Congress MP has criticized the BJP for organising Durga Puja at an auditorium belonging to the ministry of culture.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Puja virtually. BJP has hired the auditorium of Eastern

Zonal Cultural Council (EZCC) in Salt Lake to hold the Puja.

This is the first time when an auditorium run by the Central government is being let out to a political party to hold a religious ceremony.

Coming down heavily on BJP, Roy said this is illegal as the auditorium belongs to the ministry of culture. "No government premises can be used to hold any religious function. It is illegal.

"He said never ever any Durga Puja has been held in Bengal by any political party. "Pujas are organised by clubs and not by any political party."

Kalyan Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP said: "No religious function can be held in the premises run by the centre and state government and it is illegal. It is sheer abuse of power and favouritism to BJP. It is most unfortunate

if the Prime Minister inaugurates the Puja virtually knowing fully well that it is being held illegally at a government premises."

When asked how could the auditorium be rented out to a political party to hold Durga Puja, EZCC authorities refused their comment.

For the past two years BJP tried to grab some of the community Pujas in Kolkata but failed miserably.