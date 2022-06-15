'No fresh motion received to revoke BJP MLAs' suspension'

Kolkata: West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday said he has not received any fresh motion by the BJP for revoking the suspension of seven MLAs of the party as the previous one submitted by it had some "technical flaws".



Bandyopadhyay made this comment when BJP legislators referred to him the suspension of seven party colleagues and demanded its revocation before the recess in the first half.

"I had pointed out some technical flaws in the motion moved by your party. I had requested your suspended colleagues to correct the same and submit it afresh. I am yet to get any fresh draft," the Speaker said.

Referring to reports that the suspended MLAs have moved the court, Bandyopadhyay said anyone can approach any agency in a free country. He said, "But, for issues involving this August House, would it not have been proper if those are resolved in the House itself?"