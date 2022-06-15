'No fresh motion received to revoke BJP MLAs' suspension'
Kolkata: West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday said he has not received any fresh motion by the BJP for revoking the suspension of seven MLAs of the party as the previous one submitted by it had some "technical flaws".
Bandyopadhyay made this comment when BJP legislators referred to him the suspension of seven party colleagues and demanded its revocation before the recess in the first half.
"I had pointed out some technical flaws in the motion moved by your party. I had requested your suspended colleagues to correct the same and submit it afresh. I am yet to get any fresh draft," the Speaker said.
Referring to reports that the suspended MLAs have moved the court, Bandyopadhyay said anyone can approach any agency in a free country. He said, "But, for issues involving this August House, would it not have been proper if those are resolved in the House itself?"
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
State announces interim hike in wages & salary for tea garden workers14 Jun 2022 9:11 PM GMT
Four killed as heavy rain, landslides bring Guwahati to standstill14 Jun 2022 9:10 PM GMT
'Kavach' on 2 routes of Railways14 Jun 2022 9:10 PM GMT
Need to strengthen culture of healthy debates and open discussion: PM14 Jun 2022 9:09 PM GMT
China removes two-year Covid visa ban on Indians14 Jun 2022 9:03 PM GMT