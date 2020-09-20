No foul play suspected in Sarbari death case

Kolkata: A team comprising forensic experts visited the residence of well-known fashion designer Sharbari Datta who died of a massive cerebral stroke at her Broad Street residence in South Kolkata.

She was found lying in the bathroom of her house on Thursday night. Bloodstain was found at a threshold in the bathroom. But they are not suspecting any foul play as a preliminary autopsy report had also suggested that the death was due to massive cerebral attack. There were injury marks on her foot and there was blood in her mouth.