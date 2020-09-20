No foul play suspected in Sarbari death case
Kolkata: A team comprising forensic experts visited the residence of well-known fashion designer Sharbari Datta who died of a massive cerebral stroke at her Broad Street residence in South Kolkata.
She was found lying in the bathroom of her house on Thursday night. Bloodstain was found at a threshold in the bathroom. But they are not suspecting any foul play as a preliminary autopsy report had also suggested that the death was due to massive cerebral attack. There were injury marks on her foot and there was blood in her mouth.
Next Story