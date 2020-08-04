No foul play found in death of 8-month-old

Kolkata: The 8-month-old child whose body was found from inside the Raja Subodh Mullick Square on Sunday morning, has died due to asphyxia.

According to sources, the autopsy surgeon opined that the child might have fallen while crawling and her heart stopped working due to a sudden hit on her chest. During autopsy examination, dust and some minor cut injuries were seen on the child's knees and palms which indicate that she was crawling.

No other injury marks were found. The child's parents had told the police that since their daughter learnt to crawl, she used to move on the footpath. To save her from any accident, her parents even tied her legs with something heavy so that she could not crawl. As per the preliminary report, the child had fallen multiple times while crawling. Finally when she fell for the last time, suffered internal injury and as a result she suffocated to death. On Sunday around 3:30 am, the girl's mother woke up and found the girl was not there beside her. Immediately she called other footpath dwellers and started looking for the girl. Despite searching for more than an hour they failed to locate the child. Around 5 am the security guard of Raja Subodh Mullick park spotted the girl lying unconscious behind a statue. She was declared brought dead at NRS Medical College and Hospital.