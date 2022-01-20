No flight ops in Bagdogra Airport for 15 days in April

KOLKATA: Flight operations in Bagdogra Airport will be suspended for 15 days in April for repair work of the runway.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), which manages and looks after the maintenance of the Bagdogra airport runway, has informed the Airport Authority of India (AAI) that for the final phase of runway resurfacing work, it will be

closed between April 11 and April 25.

According to sources, for the past one-and-a half-year, IAF was working at night on the runway resurfacing work. But for the final phase, the work needs to be done in daylight. Thus, the runway cannot be used for 15 days.

Daily on an average, 30 flights operate from here. Among the passengers, a good number of businessmen and patients travel through the airport. Tourism in North Bengal is also dependent on Bagdogra airport. At present, flight operations at Bagdogra are allowed between 8 am and 5 pm as IAF is working on the runway resurfacing

work.