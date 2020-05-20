No fee hike in private schools in Siliguri

Darjeeling: The private English medium schools of Siliguri will abstain from hiking fees owing to the ongoing pandemic. This assurance was given by the school authorities in a meeting with Minister Gautam Deb on Tuesday. The schools that have already hiked fees will roll back the hike for the time being.



Representatives of 55 CBSE and ICSE affiliated private schools held a meeting with the district administration chaired by Minister Deb in Siliguri. Deb apprised the schools of the State Government directive against hike in fees owing to the pandemic.

"The schools should be humane as we are passing through difficult times" stated the Minister. Though the schools have assured that fees will not be hiked and fines will not be charged, the school

bus fare issue remained unresolved.

A few schools, going against the directive of the State Government had hiked fees and had imposed fines on late fee payment. Minister Deb appealed to them not to exert pressure on defaulting parents and guardians as it would prompt uncalled for situations.

However, many parents complained that schools are charging bus fare though schools are closed and online classes are being held. School representatives countered stating that bus fares are being charged owing to payment of salaries to drivers, helpers and for the maintenance of the vehicles.

"We will not exert pressure on the parents, guardians and will not hike fees. However, we have to charge bus fares in order to pay salaries as well as the maintenance of the buses. We appeal for cooperation from the parents and guardians also" appealed Bijay Shaw, Secretary of the Bengal CBSE School Association.