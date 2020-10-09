No fairs, stalls during Durga Puja this year

Kolkata: Durga Puja in the city will be celebrated without melas this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



While Bagbazar and Park Circus Maidan attract a huge footfall for its merry-go-round and dragon swings set up every year during Durga Puja, none of the parks in the city will host cultural functions and stalls this year.

"During Durga Puja this year, we have decided not to set up merry-go-rounds, dragon swings, etc," said Gautam Neogi, general secretary of Bagbazar Puja committee.

Park Circus Maidan, situated at the heart of the city and focal point during Durga Puja as pandal-hoppers from far and wide flock to the grounds here to take a glimpse of the deity, will have no food stalls, games and entertainment on display.

"This year, we have reduced our budget by one third in comparison to last year's. There will be no theme. There will be no Mela set up in the Park Circus Maidan during Durga Puja this year," said Amiya Bhattacharya, joint general secretary of Park Circus Beniapukur United Puja Committee.

He reiterated that the 50x70 square feet pandal will have one entrance and three exit gates. Maintaining COVID-19 protocols, pandal-hoppers wearing masks will be allowed to enter the Maidan premises.

The fair at the Park Circus Maidan consists of joy rides, 'Maut Ka Quan' (bike and car stunt show), merry-go-round, dragon swings and stalls (food, clothes, cosmetics and toys). Nearly 70 percent of the stalls that are being set up around the pandal are owned by the Muslims of the area.

State Panchayats and Rural Development minister Subrata Mukherjee, who is also the president of Park Circus Beniapukur United Puja Committee, will grace the inauguration.