No extra payment for high-security plates on new vehicles from now
Kolkata: A person buying a new motor vehicle will no more need to pay extra for affixing High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) on the newly-registered vehicle.
The state Transport department has instructed the dealers of motor vehicles to affix such registration plates in the newly-registered motor vehicles without charging any additional cost. No dealer should deliver any new vehicle after registration without the HSRP embossed on it.
"The purchasers of new motor vehicles will henceforth get delivery of their vehicles from the concerned dealer along with HSRP having registration mark embossed on it at no extra cost," said a senior official of the state Transport department.
The official added that dealers will apply online for registration of new motor
vehicles on behalf of the purchaser in E Vahan online system and also upload the necessary documents for such registration.
On validation of the documents and vehicle parameters, RTO will approve registration online. On approval, the
registration number of the vehicle will be generated and the concerned dealer can access this registration number online.
This makes it easier for the dealer to emboss the registration mark on type approved HSRP plate which is then affixed on motor vehicles and the unique secret code of the HSRP is automatically uploaded in the E Vahan database.
So, the vehicle owner does not have to wait longer for
getting the HSRP affixed on
his vehicle even after the
generation of registration numbers.
The Transport department has held a series of meetings with the motor vehicle dealers for ensuring smooth integration of HSRP data in the E Vahan system.
The department had brought out an order regarding the implementation of the affixation of HSRP on February 1 but it was challenged at the Calcutta High Court. The High Court upheld the order on Thursday.
