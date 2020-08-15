No entrance test this year for UG courses in Presidency Univ

Kolkata: Presidency University will not hold any entrance test this year for admission to various Undergraduate (UG) courses in the varsity. Admission in each course will be on the basis of merit list prepared from marks obtained by a candidate in her/his Madhyamik or equivalent and Higher Secondary/equivalent examinations.



"We held the meeting of the admission committee on Thursday where it was unanimously decided that no admission test will be held due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation considering the health and safety of the students," said a senior official of PU.

The university will come out with a separate notification in this regard once the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) cancels the notification for PUBDET 2020. "In order to start the admission process from our end, WBJEEB has already been requested by the Nodal Officer (Admission) to do the same on an urgent basis," added the official.

The admission committee has recommended different criteria for the computation of merit list related to the UG admission to various courses in PU. In case of all other subjects except Statistics and Economics, the marks secured by a candidate in both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary and their equivalent examination will be tallied.

The subjects taught in UG level in PU are English, Bengali, Geography, Geology, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Life Sciences, Physics, Hindi, History and Performing Arts.

The Bengal Higher Secondary Council was not able to hold tests in Physics and Chemistry due to Covid and each student was allotted the best marks in other papers in these two subjects.