No entrance test for any of the Arts subjects in JU

Kolkata: The Arts faculty at Jadavpur University will admit Undergraduate students primarily on the basis of their marks secured at the Higher Secondary or equivalent examinations and will not conduct entrance tests for any of the Arts subjects. The university had conducted entrance tests in subjects like Bengali, English, Comparative Literature, Philosophy, History, International Relations, Sociology, Economics and Sanskrit last year for UG admission.



"We held the meeting of the admission committee on Thursday evening. In the present COVID-19 situation, it is not possible for the students to physically appear for admission tests. So we have decided not to hold any such admission test this year," said a senior JU official.

The official added that admission will be on the basis of merit but the different department in Arts will adopt different formulas for admission. Majority of the departments will admit students on the basis of Plus II marks while some will tally the marks of Madhyamik or equivalent examinations as well.

For example, in English, 50 percent weightage will be given to language group and the rest to the aggregate (best of four subjects) from Plus II results. In Comparative Literature, 60 percent weightage will be given to language group and the rest to the aggregate (best of four) from the Plus II results.

However, a teacher of the English department who refused to be named reiterated that the mechanism of admission this year should not be any kind of precedence for scrapping entrance tests for admission in the following years.

Admission in Engineering and Technology in the university will be on the basis of results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations.

"We used to hold admission tests for PG level in some Engineering streams. But this year, there will be no such examination and admission will be on the basis of UG scores of a student," a professor in Engineering of the varsity said.

The faculty council for Science will hold a meeting on Saturday to frame the modalities of admission for the same.