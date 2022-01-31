'No electrical short circuit occurred, no equipment caught fire'

KOLKATA: The fact finding team of the state Health department has submitted a preliminary report on Sunday making startling claims that there were some lapses which might have triggered the fire that broke out inside the Covid ward of the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital (BMCH).



The preliminary report submitted to the Health department hinted that the incident might have occurred due to lighting a fire. The primary report also mentioned that no electrical short circuit occurred and no equipment in the Covid ward caught fire.

It may be mentioned here that a 60-year-old female patient who was undergoing treatment at Covid ward of BMCH died after a fire broke out inside the ward on Saturday morning.

The hospital authorities also formed a 5-member probe committee to ascertain the cause of the incident. The hospital authorities have said that stern action will be taken if any lapses are found.The fire took place at around 4.30 am early on Saturday at block number 6 of Radharani ward of the hospital.

The victim was a Covid patient and undergoing treatment at the Radharani ward is presently designated as a Covid ward. Other patients were safe and they had been moved to other wards. The BMCH authorities have also lodged an FIR in this regard. Staff members and security personnel used fire extinguishers to douse the fire. A fire tender also reached the spot. The situation was brought under control by the staff members of the hospital. The victim identified as Sandhya Mondal had suffered almost 100 per cent burns. She was a resident of Galsi in East Burdwan.

Some of the patients who were inside the ward alleged that the security personnel were asleep when the fire broke out.

Sources in the hospital said that fire engulfed the bed of the victim fast as she was on oxygen support.