No discussion on setting up schools in PPP mode has come up: Bratya

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu on Saturday made it clear that no discussion or decision regarding setting up schools in PPP mode has come up in his department.



A draft policy and guideline for setting up schools in PPP mode has been doing rounds and the Opposition has been vocal about the same.

"I am not aware of any such matter. For any policy decision, we bring the matter before Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and seek her consent. But no discussion has been held with Chief Minister. We cannot come to any conclusion at this juncture whether the draft that was circulated was fake. But it is true that sometimes such things are circulated in virtual medium with malafide intentions. We are thinking in terms of lodging police complaint," Basu said.