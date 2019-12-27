'No detention centres as long as I'm alive'

Kolkata: Amid raging controversy over setting up of detention centres for illegal migrants, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in Bengal as long as she is alive.



"So long as I am alive, CAA will not be implemented in Bengal. No one has to leave the country or the state. There won't be any detention centre in Bengal," Banerjee said at the inauguration of Naihati Utsav in North 24-Parganas on Friday.

"I am ready to sacrifice my life but I will not allow BJP to set up detention camps in Bengal. They could set up such camps in Assam only because there was a BJP government there. I will not allow any such camp till I am alive," she said.

Supporting the students' protests across the country against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) she wondered why they (the students) can vote to elect a government on turning 18 but not have the right to protest.

"Why can't students protest against a draconian law? They are constantly threatening students and also taking strong action against those who are protesting to the extent of rusticating them from universities," she maintained.

Banerjee slammed the Centre on the issue of Aadhaar saying that until a few years ago, the government made linking everything, from telephones to bank accounts, with Aadhaar while now it is being said that it is no longer a proof of citizenship. "Why did the Centre force people to link Aadhaar? They had spent Rs 6,000 crore on the issue of linking banks with Aadhaar cards and similar exercises," she added.

"Democracy means we all are citizens. All of us are subjects and we all have equal rights. Everyone has equal rights irrespective of their economic backgrounds," she maintained.

She appealed to the masses to ensure that their names figure properly in the voters' list. "They (the Centre) are intentionally creating mistakes in the preparation of the voters' list. The exercise is on till January 15 so visit your nearby camp and check that your name is in there," Banerjee said.

She also pointed out that there are a number of refugees in Naihati and also in adjoining areas. "When I became the MP of Jadavpur, I promised my refugee brothers and sisters that they will be provided with land deeds unconditionally. I kept my word. I fought for it in Parliament. After coming to power, we recognised 94 colonies officially. We have given recognition to all the refugee colonies officially. Everyone who came to India on or before 1971 are citizens," she said.