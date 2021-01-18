No decision yet on reopening of Education institutions: Min

Kolkata: State Education minister Partha Chatterjee said on Sunday that his department has not yet taken any decision regarding opening of educational institutions across the state.



"We are holding discussions at the appropriate level. We have already started sanitisation at the educational institutions. We have to ensure the health safety of the students before we open up schools and colleges amidst the Covid situation. Some states had opened up schools but had to close them down with the spread of Covid virus. We will open up schools only after we are convinced that Covid health protocols can

be adhered to properly," said Chatteree.

He reiterated that the academic activities in educational institutes have been going on through virtual mode through technological intervention. We have also resorted to radio, television and even phone calls for imparting education to the students.

"The dates of Board examinations have also been announced. We will take up the matter with the state government and then decide on opening up educational institutions," he added.

The minister announced that recruitment of 475 teachers in Santhali medium schools across the state will be completed by

February 3.

The examinations will be held in 22 centres. The move is in accordance with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's announcement of starting schools in Santhali (Alchiki) catering to the demands of this section of the

people.

Chatterjee said that the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and the West Bengal Central School Service Commission has been instructed to speed up recruitment of teachers in school level as

per guidelines of Calcutta High Court.