'No data on crime correct unless verified by NCRB'

Kolkata: The state Home department on Wednesday stated that no crime data is considered to be authentic unless verified and certified by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).



This comes a day after Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has tweeted certain figures claiming it to be the number of rapes and kidnapping took place in the state in the month of August.

In a tweet, the state Home department has stated that "... An intermediate report may show the same crime under different heads (assault, rape, molestation, etc) while the "Crime Records of India" would never do that".

The state government has further mentioned that "authentic governmental crime statistics are those which are sent by a state government to the Union government for publication in the "Crime in India" report annually. These official reports are prepared after layers and layers of checking and cross checking, scrutiny and authentication. That is why those reports are officially published, for appreciation by the entire body politic and the citizenry."

The state government has further stated that "no governmental functionary should authoritatively and publicly quote any crime data unless those are verified and certified by NCRB".

On Tuesday, the stat Home department has tweeted: "Raj Bhavan dissemination of west Bengal "statistics" on rape and kidnapping is not based on any official report, data, or information. Allegations are baseless, ill-founded, and misguiding: totally incongruous with authentic facts and figures."