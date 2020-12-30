No crowds allowed on Dec 31 night: HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed that there should be no gathering of people during the New Year celebrations, keeping in mind the pandemic situation.



A Division Bench, comprising Justices Moushumi Bhattacharya and Kausik Chanda, during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation filed by petitioner Ajay Kumar De, said the state government should take adequate measures to prevent crowds and maintain COVID-19 protocols at places that could draw a huge number of people for the year-end revelry.

The Calcutta High Court observed that it is being noticed through several media reports that there are crowds in different places. On Christmas, crowds were spotted on Park Street, Alipore Zoo and Nicco Park.

"The Calcutta High Court had ordered that there should be no gathering in large numbers and the state should ensure that people are wearing masks and use hand sanitisers," said Indrajit Dey, lawyer of the petitioner.

The Chief Secretary and Home Secretary of the state should ensure that people should not indulge in large gatherings during New Year's Eve celebrations. Those places that are usual crowd-pullers (such as Park Street) should have check posts to monitor. People celebrating New Year's Eve (December 31 night) should wear masks and use hand sanitizers.

The Superintendent of Police has been asked to give a report to the high court within January 4.