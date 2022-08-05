No cracks on Ultadanga Bridge, it's safe: Hakim

KOLKATA: State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim on Thursday ruled out the development of any crack in the concrete structure of Ultadanga Bridge and made it clear that it is safe and sound.



Hakim who is the chairman of Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) paid a ground visit to the bridge along with engineers after allegations of cracks in the bridge surfaced in the VIP Road-bound arm of the flyover.

"The place where cracks have been found has nothing to do with the structure of the bridge. It is a portion of a brick wall that was set up under the bridge at one point of time to prevent any sort of encroachment underneath the bridge. This brick wall is not at all related to the structure of the bridge and even if it is broken down it will not affect the stability of the bridge. So there is no issue with the health condition of the bridge," Hakim said.

"We have awarded the responsibility of the different bridges in the city and the names of the engineers involved in the maintenance of the bridge have been displayed in all the bridges maintained by KMDA,"Hakim said.

According to a senior official of KMDA, the bridge was constructed in 2011 following which there were allegations of untoward entry under the bridge. So the brick wall had to be built.

The official added that they have been carrying out regular inspections of the bridge.