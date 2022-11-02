No Covid fatality reported in state for 10 consecutive days

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection on Tuesday slightly jumped with 29 cases being detected while on Monday the daily figure stood at 21. The figure stood at 36 on Sunday.



State sees no Covid deaths for the tenth consecutive day on Tuesday. Daily cases remained at 33 on Friday from what stood at 43 on Thursday.

State has so far administered around 7,30,27,944 first doses of Covid vaccine and around 6,49,28,494 crore second doses cumulatively till Tuesday.

The Covid positivity rate jumped to 0.56 per cent from what stood at 0.55 per cent. The figure was registered at 0.74 per cent on Saturday. The figure stood at 0.86 per cent on Thursday and 1.02 per cent on Wednesday.

Bengal has so far seen 21,527 Covid death tolls so far. State has seen 21,18,049 Covid cases so far out of which around 20,95,944 people have been recovered. Around 5,225 samples were tested in the state Tuesday.

State has so far carried out 26,684,712 sample tests so far till date. As many as 93 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.96 per cent on Tuesday.

Around 20 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals while 558 people are in home isolation. None is in Safe homes.