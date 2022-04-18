No Covid fatality reported in Bengal since the past two weeks

kolkata: Bengal has seen a slight rise in daily Covid infection on Sunday with 28 fresh cases being reported.



Covid positivity rate has gone up to 0.34 per cent on Sunday.

No Covid deaths have been reported in the state for two weeks.

Covid restrictions have been relaxed in Bengal as daily infected cases have consistently gone below 25-30.

However, the regulations regarding wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing as much as possible are still on.

A new variant of Omicron ~ XE has already been found in the country.

The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,96,295.

State has so far registered 20,17,806 infected cases till Sunday.

As many as 2,49,31,831 samples have been examined so far, including 8,175 which were done on Sunday.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.93 per cent on Sunday.

The figure remained unchanged for more than 5 days in a row. The fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent on Sunday unchanged from Monday's figure.

No Covid death occurred on Sunday. Around 41,345 vaccine doses have been administered on Sunday. As per Health department data, around 72,084,390 first doses have been applied on eligible beneficiaries while 60,462,518 second doses have been administered across the state till Sunday.