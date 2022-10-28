No Covid death reported for sixth consecutive day

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection dropped to 43 on Thursday from what stood at 45 on Wednesday. State sees no Covid deaths for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday.



State has so far administered around 7,30,27,158 first doses of Covid vaccine and around 6,49,25,938 crore second doses cumulatively till Thursday.

On Tuesday, state registered 53 Covid cases.

The Covid positivity rate dropped to 0.86 per cent on Thursday from what stood at 1.02 per cent on Wednesday. The figure stood at 1.21 per cent on Tuesday and 0.91 per cent on Monday.

Bengal has so far seen 21,527 Covid death tolls so far. State has seen 21,17,878 Covid cases so far out of which around 20,95,279 people have been recovered.

Around 5,002 samples were tested in the state on Thursday. State has so far carried out 26,659,643 sample tests so far till date.

As many as 120 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.93 per cent on Thursday.