No COVID death in state for first time in nearly a year





KOLKATA: No Covid death was reported across Bengal in the past 24 hours which is a record since the outbreak occurred.

This is a major moral boost to the Health department officials who have been relentlessly working to check the casualty.

Bengal on Monday registered 198 fresh Covid cases taking the total tally of infected patients in the state to 5,75,316 so far. The recovery rate remains 97.64 per cent on Monday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped to 6.71.

As many as 5,61,755 patients have recovered and therefore been released from different hospitals out of which 212 were discharged in the past 24 hours.

Bengal has so far carried out 85,79,292 Covid samples till Monday out of which 16,014 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Around 3,101 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,507 people so far.

Kolkata has seen 62 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,29,481 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,23,212 out of which 48 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 11 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up to 37,223. Hooghly has witnessed 5 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,650.



