No construction within 5 yrs of plot allotment: HIDCO proposes to take back land from owners

kolkata: In Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) has proposed to take back land from the owners in New Town who have not started construction within five years after getting the plot.



HIDCO will issue show cause notices to the owners and they will be given 30 days time to answer. On failing, the plot will be acquired.

HIDCO is preparing a list of such errant owners.

New Town is coming up as the state- of-the-art township in Bengal.

New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has collected 25 per cent more property tax due to sustained drives against the habitual defaulters.

NKDA has taken several measures to provide best amenities to the residents.

Over the years, the green cover has gone up.

Water is recycled to water the road side plants.

Electric buses were first introduced in New Town.

The street lights are solar power operated. Eco park is the biggest urban park in the country.

With this background, keeping the land vacant for more than five years will not be allowed.

The vacant plots become an ideal mosquito breeding ground.

According to the officials in the HIDCO, people have a tendency to put waste in plastic bags and then throw them on vacant plots.