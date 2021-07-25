No confidence motion brought against Suvendu at Contai Co Op Bank

Kolkata: No confidence motion has been moved against Suvendu Adhikari as the president of the union of Contai Cooperative Bank.



The no confidence on Adhikari has been brought by the directors of the union of the bank. Sources said there are total 14 directors and 11 of them have brought no confidence against Adhikari. The letter bringing the no confidence was submitted to the secretary of the union Harisadhan Das Adhikari on the day Suvendu Adhikari visited Union Home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. A meeting has been convened on August 2 in which the decision on no confidence motion will be taken up.

It needs mention that the state government too received complaints of a huge amount of money getting deposited in fake bank accounts and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 30 had announced internal financial audit of certain cooperative banks in East Midnapore including the Contai Cooperative Bank.

Without naming Adhikari, Banerjee took a jibe at him saying "Internal Audit of Contai Co Operative Bank has been taken up. Don't we have to find out whose money is getting deposited in ghost accounts in these banks! We are compelled to conduct a probe if we receive complaint".

"A writ petition was filed soon after it was said that an internal financial audit of Contai Cooperative Bank will be carried out. Why? What is there to be so afraid of? What is there behind the curtain?" Banerjee raised the questions.

The internal audit will also be undertaken for Midnapore Cooperative Bank and Tamluk Cooperative Bank, she had said.

"Most of the accounts are fake. There are many ghost accounts as well," Banerjee had said.