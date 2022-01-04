No change of schedule: SET to be held on Jan 9

kolkata: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) will conduct the 23rd State Eligibility Test (SET) as scheduled on January 9. However, the timing of the SET examination, which is the gateway for recruitment of Assistant Professors in government-aided colleges, has been slightly revised.

Paper I will be held from 10.30 am to 11.30 am. Paper II will be held from12 noon to 2.00 pm. The reporting time will be 9.00 am.

"The state government has announced certain curbs with the rise in COVID-19 cases. The revised schedule will facilitate the candidates in getting better transport services," a senior WBCSC official said.

In the earlier schedule, Paper I was to be held from 9.30 am to 10.30 am and Paper II from 11.00 am to 1pm. A record 83000 candidates have applied for SET examination. This will be the first time when questions of at least 50 per cent of the subjects will also be in Bengali (besides English) except for the non-laboratory and non-science subjects.

The three new subjects that have been introduced this year are—Environmental Science, Business Administration and Arabic, taking the total number of subjects from 30 to 33.

Examination will be held across 189 centres, covering all 68 subdivisions and Kolkata. There will be 189 OICs (Officer-in-Charge) one each for the test centre and his/her decision will be final in all the cases. Besides, there will be 195 coordinators, 378 WBCSC appointed observers, 23 nodal officers and 23 executive officers and UGC (University Grants Commission) appointed observers. Wearing of masks will be mandatory for all. Measures have been taken for sanitisation of exam centres, thermal checking at the main gate, and availability of sanitiser.